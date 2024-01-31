DM Jammu pulls-up 13 BDOs for poor performance

Jammu Tawi, Jan 30: District Magistrate Sachin Kumar Vaishya has sought written explanation from Block Development Officers of 13 blocks for their lackluster performance.

District Magistrate convened a comprehensive performance review, revealing that Akhnoor, Arnia, Bishnah, Bhalwal Brahmana, Dansal, Maira Mandrian, Mandal Phallain, Mathwar, Marh, Miran Sahib, Nagrota, Samwan, and Satwari blocks fell short of the expected benchmarks in delivering MGNREGA benefits.

Expressing disappointment over the findings, the DM has issued a five-day deadline to the BDOs concerned to submit detailed explanations for their subpar performance. Failure to provide satisfactory justifications within the stipulated time frame will prompt the administration to initiate further proceeding.

Besides, all the BDOs are to submit a précised action plan for achieving desired targets by the cutoff date as committed by them.