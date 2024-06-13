J&K ACB Busts Patwari-Bribe Duo, Shocking Locals in Jammu!

SRINAGAR, June 13: Jammu and Kashmir Anti Corruption Bureau (ACB) on Thursday said to have trapped and arrested a Patwari of Halqa Gurha Manhasan, Pargwal, Jammu along-with his agent for accepting bribe of Rs 25000.

ACB received a complaint alleging therein that Parvez Ahmed, Patwari, Halqa Gurha Manhasan, Pargwal, Jammu is demanding bribe of Rs 30,000 for entering Court's directions in the revenue record with respect to land measuring 17 Marals falling under Khasra No. 654 situated at Gurha Manhasan, Tehsil Pargwal, Jammu.

The complainant requested for legal action against the Patwari concerned as he don't want to pay bribe, the statement said.

“On receipt of the complaint, a Case FIR No. 07/2024 U/S 7 of Prevention of Corruption Act 1988 r/w 120-B IPC was registered at ACB Police Station Jammu,” it reads.

“During the course of investigation a trap team was constituted which laid a successful trap and caught accused Patwari namely Parvez Ahmed and one Vijay Kumar @ Babbu (Ex-Panch) red handed on the spot while demanding and accepting bribe of ₹25,000 from the complainant. Both the accused persons were arrested on the spot. The house searches are conducted at the residences of both the accused persons, which are going on,” the statement said, adding that further investigation of the case is in progress.