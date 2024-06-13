Jammu Railway Station Boosts Security for Upcoming Amarnath Yatra Rush!

SRINAGAR, Jun 13: With the annual Amarnath yatra scheduled to start later this month, authorities on Thursday reviewed the security arrangements at the Jammu Railway Station in the wake of recent terror attacks, officials said.

Senior Superintendent of Police, Railways, Shailender Singh chaired the meeting which was attended by officers of the Government Railway Police, Jammu and other security agencies, they said.

Security has been put on high alert across Jammu following four back-to-back terror attacks in Reasi, Kathua and Doda districts over the last four days. The attacks left nine pilgrims and a CRPF jawan dead and seven security personnel and several others injured.

Two suspected Pakistani terrorists were also killed in an encounter with security forces in Kathua and a large quantity of arms and ammunition were recovered from them.

The meeting on Thursday discussed ways to further strengthen the security setup at the railway station and ensure that no untoward incident takes place during the pilgrimage, officials said.

The 52-day yatra to the 3,880-metre-high holy cave shrine of Amarnath in south Kashmir Himalayas will start from the twin tracks on June 29. The first batch of pilgrims from across the country will leave the Jammu base camp for the valley a day earlier.

The officials said the meeting decided to establish a joint police control room at the railway station in Jammu.

Addressing the meeting, the SSP Railway emphasised that there is a need to increase mutual interaction and interfacing between the security personnel of different security agencies deployed at the railway station.

“This will help the security personnel to jointly thwart any terrorist act and prevent any act of camouflaging by the anti-national elements,” Singh said.