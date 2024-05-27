J&K ACB Arrests KPDCL Cashier for Allegedly Soliciting Rs 9,000 Bribe in Sopore

Jammu, May 27: ACB J&K arrested a cashier in the office of Executive Engineer, KPDCL sub transmission division Sopore red handed while demanding and accepting bribe of Rs 9000 for release of security deposit of a complainant.

In a statement, a spokesperson said that ACB received a complaint against Mohd Shafi Bhat senior assistant-cum-cashier in the office of the Executive Engineer KPDCL Sopore, alleging therein the demand of bribe of Rs 10,000 for release of security amount to the tune of Rs 15560.

The statement reads that it was alleged by the complainant that he is running a firm namely M/S Print Plus in Hazratbal Srinagar and in 2021 he had supplied stationary items and log books to the office of Executive Engineer Sopore for which the bill payment against the supplied items was made by the department but the security deposit amount of Rs 15,560 is pending.

“He further alleged that he approached the department for the release of security amount many times but Mohd Shafi kept delaying same on one pretext or other and finally demanded ₹10000 as bribe from him for doing so and that he has collected proof against said cashier regarding demand of bribe. Under these circumstances he approached ACB with written complaint requesting for legal action against Cashier for demand of bribe.”

It added that as the contents of complaint prima facie disclose the commission of offence punishable under section 7 of the P.C Act 1988 (r/w its amendment Act 2018) by accused public servant, accordingly a case FIR No. 09/2024 under section 7 of the P.C Act 1988 (r/w its amendment Act 2018) was registered against him and investigations were initiated.

“During the course of investigations the accused public servant was caught red handed while demanding and accepting bribe from complainant. He was immediately taken into custody after completing the legal formalities the bribe amount was also recovered from his possession in presence of independent witnesses. Further investigations in the case are going on.”