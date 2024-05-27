back to top
Search
IndiaIMD Predicts Respite from Scorching Heat Wave in Three Days
IndiaLatest NewsWeather

IMD Predicts Respite from Scorching Heat Wave in Three Days

By: Northlines

Date:

NEW DELHI, May 27: Northwestern and central parts of the country are likely to get some relief from scorching heat after three days due to a fresh western disturbance, the Meteorological Department said on Monday.

According to IMD chief Mrutyunjay Mohapatra, Rajasthan and Gujarat saw nine to 12 heat wave days, with temperatures reaching 45-50 degrees Celsius.
“Expect relief from the heat wave in northwest and central parts of the country after three days due to a western disturbance and moisture incursion from the Arabian Sea. There could be some thunderstorm activity in northwest India and rain in the western Himalayan region,” Mohapatra said in a virtual press conference.
Delhi, south , southwest UP and recorded five to seven heat wave days, with maximum temperatures ranging from 44 degrees Celsius to 48 degrees Celsius, he said.
Assam also experienced a heat wave with record-breaking temperatures on May 25-26.
The IMD attributed the heat wave in northwest India and some parts of the central region in the second half of May to the lack of rainfall, stronger dry and warm winds and an anti-cyclonic circulation over southwest Rajasthan and adjoining Gujarat.
Mohapatra said only two of the five western disturbances that affected north India were active.

Previous article
J&K IT Department Cracks Down on Overcharging, Revokes Licenses of 6 CSCs
Next article
J&K ACB Arrests KPDCL Cashier for Allegedly Soliciting Rs 9,000 Bribe in Sopore
Northlines
Northlines
The Northlines is an independent source on the Web for news, facts and figures relating to Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh and its neighbourhood.

Share post:

Popular

More like this
Related

Jammu Power Distribution Corporation Limited Announces ‘Power Curtailment Schedule’ for Jammu Division

Northlines Northlines -
JAMMU, MAY 27: Jammu Power Development Corporation Ltd (JPDCL)...

Government Clamps Down on SMS Fraudsters, Blacklists Major Entities Spreading Deceptive Messages

Northlines Northlines -
New Delhi, May 27: In a major crackdown on...

Mercury Soars to Record-Breaking Highs in J&K, Qazigund Sizzles at All-Time High of 34°C

Northlines Northlines -
Jammu, May 27: The mercury in  Jammu and Kashmir is...

Security Forces Bust Terrorist Hideout in Kupwara, J&K

Northlines Northlines -
Jammu, May 27: Security forces busted a militant hideout...

thenorthlines.com is a leading digital platform covering and disseminating the news, views and allied information on evolving public policies and responses pertaining to Indian subcontinent and its neighbourhood with a particular focus on the north India region.

Important Links

© 2024 Northlines. All Rights Reserved.

MORE STORIES

Jammu Power Distribution Corporation Limited Announces ‘Power Curtailment Schedule’ for Jammu...

Government Clamps Down on SMS Fraudsters, Blacklists Major Entities Spreading Deceptive...

Mercury Soars to Record-Breaking Highs in J&K, Qazigund Sizzles at All-Time...