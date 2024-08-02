back to top
Search
    JammuJ&K 2019 attack: Hizbul Mujahideen terrorist, out on bail, goes missing
    JammuJammu KashmirLatest News

    J&K 2019 attack: Hizbul Mujahideen terrorist, out on bail, goes missing

    By: Northlines

    Date:

    , Aug 2: Hizbul Mujahideen terrorist Yasir Bhat, who is accused in a grenade attack at  Jammu bus stand in 2019, has gone missing.

    Bhat was out on bail.
    “Yasir Bhat, an accused in a grenade attack at Jammu bus stand in 2019. He was out on bail and went missing. We have put out posters and asked everyone to inform the police if anyone gets his information …
    He went missing from Srinagar,” said assistant sub inspector.
    The police has put out posters across the city.
    In March 2019, two people were killed after a grenade attack at Jammu bus stand.
    Yasir Bhat, a resident of Khanpora-Dassein village in Kulgam, was tasked by Hizbul district commander, Kulgam, Farooq Ahmad Bhat alias “Umar” to carry out the attack.

    Previous article
    Chief Secretary Atal Dulloo for expediting progress on Parvatmala projects
    Next article
    Manu Bhaker qualifies for 25m pistol final in second position at Olympics
    Northlines
    Northlines
    The Northlines is an independent source on the Web for news, facts and figures relating to Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh and its neighbourhood.

    Share post:

    Popular

    More like this
    Related

    Jammu And Kashmir High Court Orders IAS Officer To Appear In Criminal Contempt Case Following Alleged Harassment Of Judicial Officer

    Northlines Northlines -
    JAMMU, Aug 2: The  Jammu and Kashmir and  Ladakh High Court has...

    Omar Abdullah accuses govt of financial mismanagement in J&K

    Northlines Northlines -
    SRINAGAR, Aug 2: National Conference vice-president Omar Abdullah on...

    J&K Govt Order : J&K Govt Mandates Attendance For I-Day Celebrations

    Northlines Northlines -
    JAMMU, Aug 2: In observance of Independence Day on...

    J&K Govt Order : J&K Govt Issues Roster For Admin Secys To Hold Public Darbar

    Northlines Northlines -
    JAMMU, Aug 2: The Jammu and Kashmir Government has...

    thenorthlines.com is a leading digital platform covering and disseminating the news, views and allied information on evolving public policies and responses pertaining to Indian subcontinent and its neighbourhood with a particular focus on the north India region.

    Important Links

    © 2024 Northlines. All Rights Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Jammu And Kashmir High Court Orders IAS Officer To Appear In...

    Omar Abdullah accuses govt of financial mismanagement in J&K

    J&K Govt Order : J&K Govt Mandates Attendance For I-Day Celebrations