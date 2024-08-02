back to top
    Chief Secretary Atal Dulloo for expediting progress on Parvatmala projects

    By: Northlines

    Date:

    SRINAGAR, Aug 2: Chief Secretary, Atal Dulloo today held a meeting of Highways Logistics Management Limited (NHLML) to take stock of the progress made on several projects proposed to be taken-up under Parvatmala across the UT.

    Besides CEO, NHLML those present in the meeting includes ACS, Forests; Principal Secretary, Agriculture Production Department; Principal Secretary, ; Commissioner Secretary, H&UDD; Divisional Commissioner, /Jammu; Secretary, R&B; Secretary, Revenue; Deputy Commissioner, Srinagar/Reasi; Commissioner, SMC; VC, LCMA; MD, JKCCC and other concerned officers.
    Outstation officers participated in the meeting through video conferencing.

    During this meeting the Chief Secretary took note of the progress made on carrying out prefeasibility reports on part of the National Highway Logistics Management Limited (NHLML)regarding the construction of ropeway projects at different tourist destinations of J&K.
    Dulloo impresses upon the PSU to pace-up this process so that a clarity is obtained for making headway on technically feasible projects. He also assessed the progress made on seeking NOCs, forest clearances and the status of utility shifting coming in way of any of the ongoing projects.
    He asked for depicting enhanced coordination between the central body and the concerned departments for reaching better understanding between them to resolve the impending issues.

    He called for accelerating the process of establishing Multi Model Logistics Park in Samba and taking up the development of Public Transport Terminal Infrastructure (PTTI) at Katra here.
    The meeting was briefed on the core issues and their status at present. It was added that out of 18 ropeway projects prefeasibility report of 3 had been carried out and consultation for 3 more is in progress.
    It was further revealed that these ropeway projects includes Baltal-Amarnath Cave, Makhdoom Sahib-Hariparbat, Bhaderwah-Seojdhar, Nasri Tunnel-Sanasar, Shankaracharaya, Sonamarg-Thajiwas besides others of great religious or importance.

    The Northlines is an independent source on the Web for news, facts and figures relating to Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh and its neighbourhood.

