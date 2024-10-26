Jigra: Strong Emotions, Some Stumbles

Shruti Pandey

The moving story of fortitude and brotherhood Director Vasan Bala makes a amusing film on Jigra that brings to the fore resilience on one hand, and with a depth of relations with the family on the other. The movie features Alia Bhatt and Vedang Raina, onerous journey shared between Satya and Ankur, as they are to face several decisions which could pose as challenges to the nerve of courage and character of morality. Jigra set against the rugged and unbending backdrop unravels struggles that two characters go through to face the challenges imposed upon them, failure to do which will unravel both fragility and strength at all possible levels and brings forth how pretty yet paining love in the family can get. The movie never seems over-dramatic. Realistic living through those characters makes it a richer journey of emotions. Alia Bhatt fares well in the character of Satya because she portrays resolve and sacrifice well. It is subtly powerful in describing the character's confusion and growth. Adds to the film the supporting cast like Vedang Raina. It has created a perfect ensemble which enhances the effect of the story emotionally. Director Vasan Bala uses some great visual storytelling skills by using shadows and close-ups for conveying tension and vulnerability. The cinematography is hard hitting in the depiction of the setting, and the music complements the narrative in the heightening of moments of quiet tension. Jigra is not just a survival story. It is a reflection on the family and bonds that bind us together. It resonates with the audience in its honest portrayal of life's struggles and the resilience that keeps people moving forward. With its strong direction, compelling performances, and emotional weight, Jigra is a moving cinematic experience which will linger long after the credits roll. The film, despite its glory in emotional storytelling, is never immune to criticism. Some viewers as well as critics say that it has an uneven pacing for the second half of the film. The slow moving of the plot is aimed at character development, but to those who expect more speed, it becomes a bit tiresome and monotonous. Criticisms have also been leveled against Jigra in its handling of some social issues. While the film tackles issues of family dynamics, some feel that this topic is not deep enough, and some plot points are left unresolved or superficially addressed. This can leave parts of the film feeling unfinished or underdeveloped, which slightly detracts from the overall experience. Despite these criticisms, however, Jigra remains a heartfelt film with a powerful message, even if it sometimes falls short of its ambitious vision.

(The reviewer is the student of Post Graduate

Diploma in Digital Media at Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC), Jammu)