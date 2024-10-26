A New Era for India-China Relations

The Kazan BRICS Summit on October 23 witnessed a significant milestone as Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chinese President Xi Jinping reached a breakthrough agreement on border disengagement. This bilateral meeting, the first in five years, signals a new chapter following the heightened tensions since the 2020 Galwan Valley clash, which resulted in a prolonged standoff along the Line of Actual Control (LAC). The Kazan resolution is the culmination of months of intensive diplomatic and military discussions, leading to a commitment to a full disengagement at the disputed border. The 2020 Galwan Valley incident was the most violent border conflict between India and China in over four decades, with lives lost on both sides. This tragic clash intensified longstanding disputes and ignited a military standoff at multiple LAC points, including the Depsang Plains and Demchok. While there were partial efforts at disengagement, key areas remained contentious.

Resolving these issues required a staggering 31 rounds of diplomatic and 21 rounds of military negotiations over the past four years. Two critical meetings in July between Indian External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar and Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi helped set the stage for a more comprehensive solution. Modi's diplomatic outreach to Russia, a close ally of China, also played a pivotal role in bringing Beijing to the table, despite external pressure for a more confrontational stance. During the Kazan summit, the two leaders agreed on a phased roadmap for troop disengagement along the LAC. The first step entails an immediate withdrawal from confrontational positions, followed by resuming patrols along mutually agreed border sections. The final phase will involve de-induction of troops under India's “watch and verify” policy to ensure adherence to the agreement.

The Kazan disengagement deal is a promising step toward stability between two of the world's largest nations, but much work remains. Border disengagement can ease tensions, yet the underlying border disputes are far from resolved. This moment presents a unique opportunity to build on the progress made and push for a lasting solution that can prevent future incidents. Such stability would be a welcome relief for businesses on both sides, which have faced hurdles due to strained relations.

The Kazan agreement has charted a path for dialogue and cooperation, offering a framework for the two Asian giants to address their differences constructively and work toward a peaceful and stable future.