JammuAndKashmir | Flash Floods Hit Thathri Town, Disrupt Vehicular Traffic

Bhadarwah, Jun 28: Flash floods triggered by a cloudburst wreaked havoc in the Thathri market of Doda district, early this morning, inundating vast areas along the Batote-Kishtwar National Highway. Fortunately, no injuries or loss of life have been reported so far.

The cloudburst occurred at 3 Am, resulting in massive mudslides that impacted the entire market area of Thathri town, several residential houses on Batote-Kishtwar NH 244, and some parked vehicles which got trapped in the debris.

SDM Thathri Masood Ahmed Bichoo stated, “Although the mudslide caused by the sudden cloudburst was significant, the flash floods struck near the Army gate, a less populated area. While heaps of mud and debris covered the entire market area, there was no major loss, and restoration work began at 4 Am.”

“As of now, traffic has been partially restored on the highway, and by this afternoon, all debris will be cleared from the market area,” he added.

Notably, on July 20, 2017, a similar cloudburst wreaked havoc in Thathri town, washing away a dozen structures near Jamia Masjid and causing several injuries.