Hina Khan Diagnosed With Stage Three Breast Cancer

By: Northlines

Date:

Mumbai, Jun 28: Popular TV personality Hina Khan on Friday revealed that she has been diagnosed with stage three breast cancer.

The actor, known for starring in long-running TV serial “Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai”, shared the news in a post on Instagram.
“Hello Everyone, to address the recent rumour, I want to share some important news with all the Hinaholics and everyone who loves and cares for me. I have been diagnosed with stage three breast cancer,” Khan, 36, said.
Despite the challenging diagnosis, the actor assured her fans that she is “doing well”.
“I am strong, determined and fully committed to overcoming this disease. My treatment has already begun and I am ready to do everything necessary to emerge from this even stronger,” Khan wrote.
“I kindly ask for your respect and privacy during this time. I deeply appreciate your love, strength, and blessings. Your personal experiences, anecdotes, and supportive suggestions would mean the to me as I navigate this journey,” the statement added.
Khan, who hails from , has also appeared in reality shows such as “Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi 8” and “Bigg Boss”.  (Agencies)

Lok Sabha Adjourns For Day Amid Oppn Uproar Over NEET
JammuAndKashmir | Flash Floods Hit Thathri Town, Disrupt Vehicular Traffic
The Northlines is an independent source on the Web for news, facts and figures relating to Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh and its neighbourhood.

