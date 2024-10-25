Jammu traders hopeful of Statehood restoration, Darbar Move

Jammu Tawi, Oct 24: Since the elected government has been formed in Jammu and Kashmir, a hope has generated among the traders across Jammu to get back the lost glory which Jammu and Kashmir was enjoying before August 2019.

The first relief they are expecting is the restoration of Darbar Move practice, which was going on in Jammu and Kashmir since Dogra rule.

“We are eagerly waiting for the day when the darbar move practice is restored. The government saving the money on the darbar move has only widened the gap between Jammu and Kashmir regions. Jammu people have suffered a lot in the absence of Statehood and Darbar Move,” said a trader of Raghunath Bazar Jammu, who believes that this practice must be restored without any further delay.

Another trader from Apsara Road Gandhinagar said, “Not only darbar move but Statehood should be restored. Statehood means more power to elected representatives and the darbar move should be the first step taken to stabilise the state.”

“Most of the works are being awarded to men and companies from outside J&K and people here are jobless,” they added.