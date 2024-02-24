Jammu-Srinagar national highway reopens for traffic

Jammu Tawi, Feb 23: The Jammu-Srinagar national highway was reopened for traffic early Friday after remaining closed for four days owing to multiple landslides triggered by heavy rains and snowfall, officials said.

“Traffic plying on Jammu-Srinagar national highway but slow movement in Ramsoo sector due to single lane and poor surface,” a spokesperson of the traffic department said.

He said while Light Motor Vehicles (LMVs) were allowed from both sides this morning, heavy vehicles are being managed in a regulated manner to ensure smooth movement of vehicles.

The road was damaged and rendered single lane at Dalwas, Cafeteria-Mehad and Gangroo between Nashri and Banihal tunnels, the spokesperson said.

The decision to allow the traffic from both the capital cities was taken late Thursday after all stranded vehicles on the highway were cleared.

The traffic on the highway was suspended on Monday after multiple landslides, mudslides and shooting of stones from the hillocks overlooking the highway blocked the road at over a dozen places.

With the improvement in the weather on Wednesday, the agencies concerned mobilised more manpower and machines and managed to open the road partially for stranded vehicles.

However, a massive landslide at Kishtwari Pather blocked the highway again and finally the road was cleared for traffic on Thursday afternoon.