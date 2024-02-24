Deep Raj to hold Charge of Director Fisheries

, Feb 23: Government of Jammu and on Friday ordered for assigning Deep Raj with the additional charge as Director of Fisheries in the interest of the administration.

Deep Raj, JKAS, is currently dispensing his duties as Special Secretary to the Government, Production Department.

“In the interest of administration, it is hereby ordered that Mr. Deep Raj, JKAS, Special Secretary to the Government, Agriculture Production Department shall look after the charge of the post of Director Fisheries, J&K, in addition to his own duties till further orders,” reads an order.

 

