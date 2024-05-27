back to top
Jammu Power Distribution Corporation Limited Announces ‘Power Curtailment Schedule’ for Jammu Division

By: Northlines

Date:

, MAY 27: Jammu Power Development Corporation Ltd (JPDCL) on Monday issued new power curtailment schedule Summer-24 for Jammu division.
According to the schedule, there will be 4 hour power curtailment in urban areas and 8 hours in rural areas on daily basis.
It is stated that the curtailment will be in three shifts—morning, afternoon and evening.

Government Clamps Down on SMS Fraudsters, Blacklists Major Entities Spreading Deceptive Messages
Northlines
Northlines
The Northlines is an independent source on the Web for news, facts and figures relating to Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh and its neighbourhood.

