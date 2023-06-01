Jammu man to accompany Indian Softball team as coach

NL Corresspondent

Jammu, June 01: Harvinder Singh of Jammu has been appointed coach of the Indian National Softball (Men) team by the Softball Association of India. The team is going to participate in Asia Cup Senior Softball Championship at Kochi in Japan from June 25 to June 28.

“Harvinder's appointment as coach of the National team will definitely boost the morale of those associated with the game of Softball in J&K,” said Waseem Raja Khan, general secretary, J&K Softball Association.

Harvinder Singh, a former outstanding Softball player and a qualified Coach from the Union Territory.