Jammu & Kashmir Administration Takes Action Against JDA Officers: Two Officials Attached Amid Allegations of Misconduct

, June 6: Two officers of the Jammu Development Authority (JDA), Ravinder Koul, Executive Engineer of Division-1, and Megha Gupta, Tehsildar of Zone-C/D, have been attached to the office of the Commissioner Secretary to the Government, Housing & Urban Development Department, pending an enquiry into their conduct.
Meanwhile, Rahul Yadav, Commissioner, Jammu Municipal Corporation, has been asked to conduct an inquiry into the matter and submit a report with his recommendations within 15 days.

Click Here To View Order

