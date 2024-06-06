back to top
GMC Srinagar Halts Classes in Wake of Protests Over Alleged Blasphemous Post: Medical College Temporarily Suspends Instruction Amid Tensions

By: Northlines

Date:

SRINAGAR, June 6: A day after protests broke out over an alleged blasphemous post, Government Medical College (GMC) Srinagar on Thursday suspended undergraduate classes till Saturday.

“It is hereby ordered that undergraduate classes shall remain suspended from 6th to 8th June 2024,” an order issued by the Registrar Academics GMC, Srinagar read.

Protests broke out on Wednesday at GMC Srinagar over an blasphemous post by a non local medical student.
The Medical College administration took immediate action and suspended the concerned individual with immediate effect.
“..It is to inform that immediate cognisance of the matter was taken by GMC Srinagar administration. Pending enquiry the concerned individual has been suspended with immediate effect,” GMC spokesman said yesterday.

