back to top
Search
EditorialJammu Hospitals Reeling Under Stone Age Era
Editorial

Jammu Hospitals Reeling Under Stone Age Era

By: Northlines

Date:

It is quite intriguing that on one side the people sitting at the helm of affairs never get tired of boasting about bringing revolution in the healthcare sector in Jammu but on the other, the dearth of basic facilities in these healthcare facilities have been contradicting the tall claims as people continue to suffer as they used to be in previous decades.

It won't be an exaggeration if one says that J&K's healthcare edifice is still reeling under Stone Age as many sophisticated equipments installed in the government hospitals are non-functional forcing the patients to face hardships as those running the affairs are least bothered to revamp the medical instruments lying defunct for days together.

Reportedly, the CT scan machines at Chest Diseases (CD) Hospital  Jammu as well as Shri Maharaja Gulab Singh (SMGS) Hospital have been out of order for last 15-20 days giving a nightmarish experience to the patients and their attendants as they have to visit other hospitals or private facilities to carry out specific tests.

In today's modern , where medical science has become so advanced that doctors rely on sophisticated tests to continue with the treatment, the phlegmatic attitude of the concerned authorities in the aforesaid matter is nothing but a cruel joke with those who visit these healthcare facilities with great hope and lot of expectations.

All said and done, the aforesaid pathetic situation is pointing towards the fact that healthcare in Jammu is on the mercy of the God as those responsible for the same are surely having some other interests or else it was not possible that such important medical aid equipments were lying defunct for days together and the lame excuse given by the helmsmen as an alibi is that these machines' warranty period has been expired. What this condition is hinting is that the healthcare system in J&K is in the hands of a few entities that can jeopardize the entire system by delaying the process of repairing the necessary medical equipment. This fact is enough to understand that why private ambulances queue up outside the government hospitals to ferry the patients to hospitals outside the UT in , Chandigarh, or Delhi.

It is important that a thorough probe should be carried out in the matter as there is a possibility of connivance between some of the black sheep in the Health department and private entities in Jammu or outside the UT, because repairing the CT Scan machine doesn't require any kind of rocket science or space station maintenance capabilities. In case, the warranty has been expired the concerned quarters can pay the amount for the repairs or immediately renew the Annual Maintenance Contract, to carry out needful repairs and restart the facility of CT scan at the aforesaid hospitals.

The need of the time is to probe the matter and find out whether there is any kind of corruption going on, leading to sufferings to the poor patients.

 

Previous article
Eco Vehicle Stuffed With 19 Kids Seized in Kishtwar
Northlines
Northlines
The Northlines is an independent source on the Web for news, facts and figures relating to Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh and its neighbourhood.

Share post:

Popular

More like this
Related

Stop Depletion Of Green Gold!

Northlines Northlines -
Not much time has passed since the erstwhile state...

CCTV Surveillance Can Curb Terror, Crime

Northlines Northlines -
Considering the escalating security challenges and sophisticated criminal tactics,...

Noticeto Policyholders of LIC of India

Northlines Northlines -
This is with reference to recent news articles and...

Tourists Should Behave!

Northlines Northlines -
It is a sad state of affairs that people...

thenorthlines.com is a leading digital platform covering and disseminating the news, views and allied information on evolving public policies and responses pertaining to Indian subcontinent and its neighbourhood with a particular focus on the north India region.

Important Links

© 2024 Northlines. All Rights Reserved.

MORE STORIES

Eco Vehicle Stuffed With 19 Kids Seized in Kishtwar

LG Sinha Pledges Commitment: Empowering Disadvantaged Communities Tops Agenda!

President Renews Rajat Gupta’s Appointment at AFT