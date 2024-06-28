Eco Vehicle Stuffed With 19 Kids Seized in Kishtwar

ARTO recommends suspension of License of several Passenger vehicle drivers

KISHTWAR, JUNE 28: To ensure road safety and discipline, Assistant Regional Transport Officer (ARTO) Kishtwar today took a tough stance against traffic violators in the district.

During a vehicle checking drive conducted on Dachhan Road, the ARTO team seized an overloaded Eco Taxi (JK-176180) carrying 19 students and recommended suspension of the driving license. The vehicle was found operating in gross violation of traffic rules and regulations.

During the drive, the Motor Vehicle Department team issued e-challans to 58 vehicles . “As many as 8 passenger vehicles were challaned for overloading, 1 for rash driving, while 8 dumpers/tippers and 41 other vehicles were challaned for violation of different sections of the Motor Vehicle Act” the ARTO said.

He said the challaned issued are expected to realize a fine/revenue of Rs 4.67 Lakh. The driving licenses of several gross violators were recommended for suspension.

The ARTO has cautioned the vehicle operators to strictly follow traffic rules and regulations, and advised two-wheeler riders to wear helmets and avoid rash driving. Commercial vehicles were cautioned against overloading.

The drive aims to ensure the safety of commuters and pedestrians on the roads of Kishtwar.

ARTO informed that Show Cause Notice for suspension of Driving License has been generated automatically after e- challaned for overloaded passenger vehicle carrying transport goods on passenger vehicle, without speed limit device and driving two wheelers without crash helmet.