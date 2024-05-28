back to top
Jammu Court convicts 2 accused in bogus insurance claims case
Jammu Court convicts 2 accused in bogus insurance claims case

Tawi, May 27: The Special Judge for CBI cases Jammu today convicted two accused including an investigator on the panel of Oriental Insurance Company (OIC) and a claimant in a case related to bogus insurance claims.

According to a statement, the case was registered by CBI in 2007 against the accused on the allegations that the persons hatched a conspiracy with one another, submitted bogus insurance claims for dwelling houses reported to be located in Srinagar and were reported to be gutted in fire during in 1997-98.

The statement reads that it was further alleged that the accused obtained undue claim to the tune of Rs 9,52,913 from the insurance company i.e. Oriental Insurance Company Limited, though no fire incident took place during the relevant period as per the records of J&K Fire and Emergency Services Command, Srinagar.

“After completion of investigation, chargesheet was filed in 2009. The chargesheet in relation to false claim in respect of residential building of Satish Chander Wasoori, was filed in 2009 against the accused Subhash Saraf, Surveyor; Raj Nath Tickoo, investigator; Satish Chander Wasoori, claimant and Badri Nath Koul, Development Officer, Oriental Insurance Company.”

It added that charges were framed in 2010 against all the accused. “The accused Subhash Saraf, surveyor and Badri Nath Koul, development officer expired during the trial, hence charges against them were abetted.”

The statement reads that after trial, the court held accused RN Tickoo, investigator and Satish Chander Wasoori, claimant, guilty.

“CBI examined 32 witnesses and 97 documents in support of the charges which stood the test of trial in the Court. Quantum of punishment will be pronounced tomorrow,” it reads.

Northlines
Northlines
The Northlines is an independent source on the Web for news, facts and figures relating to Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh and its neighbourhood.

thenorthlines.com is a leading digital platform covering and disseminating the news, views and allied information on evolving public policies and responses pertaining to Indian subcontinent and its neighbourhood with a particular focus on the north India region.

