INDI Bloc to assess Lok Sabha Poll Performance
INDI Bloc to assess Lok Sabha Poll Performance

By: Northlines

Date:

NEW DELHI, May 27:  Top leaders of the opposition bloc are likely to meet on June 1 to assess their performance in the and chalk out their strategy ahead of the results.

Sources said the proposed meeting will be convened in Delhi on the afternoon of June 1 when the last phase of polling will be underway.

The opposition leaders will discuss their strategy ahead of the June 4 results and assess their performance in the seven-phase elections, the sources said.

The opposition alliance has been claiming that it would be able to stop the BJP-led Democratic Alliance (NDA) from returning to power at the Centre and cobble together a government of its own.

Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge has convened the meeting, the sources said.

The ruling alliance led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi has also claimed that it would form the government at the Centre for the third successive time after these elections.

Twenty-eight opposition parties came together to form the INDIA bloc. However, some parties such as Nitish Kumar's Janata Dal (United) and the Rashtriya Lok Dal later switched over to the NDA.

Minor reshuffle at Centre, Pradip Tripathi named Lokpal Secy
Northlines
Northlines
The Northlines is an independent source on the Web for news, facts and figures relating to Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh and its neighbourhood.

thenorthlines.com is a leading digital platform covering and disseminating the news, views and allied information on evolving public policies and responses pertaining to Indian subcontinent and its neighbourhood with a particular focus on the north India region.

