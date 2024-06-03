back to top
Jammu City Traffic Police Steers Clear of Congestion: Counting Day Traffic Advisory Issued

By: Northlines

Date:

, June 3: Traffic Policy Jammu City today issued traffic regulatory advisory in connection with the counting of votes of Jammu Parliamentary Constituency being held on June 4, 2024 at Government Polytechnic College for Boys Bikram Chowk/ MAM College Jammu University Road Jammu and Government Women College Gandhi Nagar Jammu (Migrant Votes only) from 0700 hours.

To facilitate the officials on duty as well as others for parking their vehicles, besides to ensure smooth traffic regulation at these centres, there shall be traffic restrictions on these route(s).
The public in general has been requested to cooperate with the Traffic Police and to avoid movement on the mentioned routes.
Diversions:-
There will be no routine traffic movement/PSVs movements from Bikram Chowk to Asia Crossing and PHQ Rotary to Bikram Chowk to (MAM College tube) on the scheduled date.
Only Vehicles of ROs/AROs/observers/ territorial officers/candidates having identity cards will be allowed to proceed along with their vehicles at the cut off points towards their respective Counting Centres in which they are deployed.
The vehicles coming from Narwal / Railway Station towards Dogra Chowk shall be diverted from B.R Ambedkar Chowk towards Asia crossing for their onward journey.
Narwal/ Railway Station bound vehicles shall opt. Gujjar Nagar Bridge for their destination.
Gandhi Nagar/ Shastri Nagar, Trikuta Nagar/Samba-Kathua Bound Vehicles shall be diverted via Fly-Over from Bikram Chowk
For any traffic related assistance, Traffic Control Unit contacted on 0l9I -2459048, 94191-47732, 019l-2740550.

