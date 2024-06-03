Chief Secretary Atal Dulloo Gears Up for Amarnath Yatra: Pre-Pilgrimage Review Underway

Asks for augmentation of facilities, completion of pending works before commencement of Yatra

JAMMU, June 3: Chief Secretary, Atal Dulloo, today chaired sub-committee meeting of Shri Amarnathji Shrine Board (SASB) attended by the senior functionaries of civil administration and police to review the preparations being made for a safe and hassle-free Shri Amarnathji Yatra (SANJY), 2024.

Dulloo reviewed in detail the facilities for safe, smooth and secure movement of pilgrims particularly along the Jammu-Srinagar National Highway besides both the axis leading to holy Cave from Baltal and Chandanwari. He directed the concerned to suitably augment all the requisite facilities to ensure smooth conduct of the pilgrimage.

The annual pilgrimage is a 52 day long Yatra commencing on 29th June, 2024 with culmination on 19th August, 2024.

Principal Secretary to Lieutenant Governor and CEO SASB, Dr Mandeep K Bhandari, made a detailed presentation on various aspects of SASB-2024, including registration for Yatra, service providers, Yatra camps, langar services, provision for various facilities among other things.

It was informed in the meeting that registration of Pilgrims for the Yatra has commenced from 15th April 2024 through both offline (banks) and online mode. Besides, the RFID cards will be issued to each Yatri only after successful e-KYC and no yatri shall be allowed to embark on Yatra without a valid RFID card.

The Chief Secretary asked for completion of all the pending works with various departments before beginning of the annual yatra without compromising on the quality. He exhorted upon the concerned officers to visit the ongoing sites regularly to ensure timely completion of ongoing development projects.

He also reviewed the status of up-gradation of yatra tracks including Rangamorh- Baltal /Domel to Holy Cave and Chandanwaari to Holy Cave. He directed for ensuring widening of the walking tracks/passages besides raising the railing and retaining walls. He directed the Divisional Commissioners of Jammu and Kashmir to make adequate provision of basic facilities like public conveniences, water and electricity supply, langars, registration and medical care enroute National Highways in their respective divisions.

The Chief Secretary directed the concerned officers to closely monitor the operation of works to ensure that all quality parameters are being adhered to. He further asked them to oversee the arrangements being put in place in the transit camps along the Yatra route particularly at Kathua, Samba, Jammu, Udhampur, Ramban, Baltal and Chandanwari. He also stressed on the divisional administration to ensure augmentation of lodgement centres commensurate to their optimum carrying capacity right from Lakhanpur to Baltal/Nunwan well before start of Yatra.

Regarding the provision of sanitary and environmentally safe facilities for scientific waste disposal, RDD along with H&UDD were directed to ensure adequate arrangements for sanitation during the Yatra. Jal Shakti department shall ensure that requisite provisions for adequate water supply at various camps and enroute Holy Cave Shrine is in place well ahead of onset of the yatra.

The Chief Secretary directed the Health and Medical Education department to ensure that adequate healthcare facilities and requisite upgradation thereof at various camps and enroute is made in line with directions issued in this regard from time to time. He asked the Power Development Department to ensure adequate provisioning of electricity at all Yatra camps and enroute Yatra 2024 with optimum wattage along with arrangements for installation of lightening conductors at upper camps, LED lights, illuminating towers at various locations.

It was informed that Indian Meteorological Department would ensure that requisite measures required for effective weather forecasting are put in place in time. They were also asked to ensure timely issuance of weather forecasts and it's effective dissemination through Information and Public Relations Department and other means of communication.

The Chief Secretary directed the Information Department to install adequate number of public address systems/hoardings/banners at all Yatra camps/ various locations enroute/lodgement centres for the Yatra. He also impressed upon them to use their social media handles besides other communication methods to update the concerned about the weather forecasts and other relevant Information on real time basis.

He asked the Fire & Emergency Service Department to make arrangements of requisite fire fighting equipment at all locations including camps/lodgement centres/Langer sites/tents and shop areas along with conduct of fire safe audit well before commencement of Yatra 2024.

The Chief Secretary issued directions to other concerned to ensure that all the required arrangements are put in place well in advance so that pilgrims have a comfortable and safe journey towards the revered Shrine.