back to top
Search
    JammuJammu biz men seek CM's intervention in revival of ailing MSME sector
    JammuJammu KashmirLatest News

    Jammu biz men seek CM’s intervention in revival of ailing MSME sector

    By: Northlines

    Date:

    , Oct 17: A body of industrialists on Thursday sought the intervention of Jammu and Chief Minister Omar Abdullah to ensure revival of the MSME (micro, small and medium enterprise) sector of the Union Territory.

    Jammu-based Federation of Industries (FOI) hailed the formation of the Conference-led government in Jammu and Kashmir and congratulated Abdullah and his cabinet colleagues.
    FOI chairman Lalit Mahajan said the industrial fraternity of Jammu has a lot of expectations from the new government and hopes it will ensure revival and strengthening of the MSME sector.
    He said the existing MSMEs, mostly run by the sons of the soil, are suffering due to dilution of fiscal incentives and stiff competition from new units being established under the New Central Sector Scheme (NCSS).
    In his meeting with the chief minister, Mahajan highlighted long-pending issues related to the existing MSME units, and asked for fiscal incentives for the next 10 years.
    He also urged the government to ensure reimbursement of SGST, CGST and IGST on the basis of each unit's turnover and demanded marketing support in terms of giving preference to local units in procurement of goods and services by various government departments.
    “It is the need of the hour to resolve the issues on priority basis to regain the confidence of existing industrial units which are suffering due to dilution of fiscal incentives and facing stiff competition from the new units being established under the NCSS.
    “We request the chief minister for the revival of the industrial advisory committee and necessary directions to the industries department to revisit the J&K State Industrial Policy for the survival of existing MSME industrial working units with extension of fiscal incentives for next 10 years,” the statement said.

    Follow The Northlines on WhatsApp
    Previous article
    The Evolution of Pro Kabaddi League: How It Became a Cultural Phenomenon
    Next article
    CM Omar Abdullah chairs first cabinet meeting at Civil Secretariat in Srinagar
    Northlines
    Northlines
    The Northlines is an independent source on the Web for news, facts and figures relating to Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh and its neighbourhood.

    Share post:

    Popular

    More like this
    Related

    Binod Kumar Kanaujia Named Acting Director of NIT Srinagar

    Northlines Northlines -
    SRINAGAR, Oct 17: The Ministry of Education, Government of...

    Security forces conduct search operations in J&K’s Poonch, Rajouri

    Northlines Northlines -
    Jammu, Oct 17: Security forces have launched a massive...

    CM Omar Abdullah chairs first cabinet meeting at Civil Secretariat in Srinagar

    Northlines Northlines -
    JAMMU, Oct 17: Omar Abdullah, who was sworn in...

    Nayab Singh Saini sworn in as Haryana CM for 2nd time

    Northlines Northlines -
    CHANDIGARH, Oct 17: OBC leader Nayab Singh Saini on...

    thenorthlines.com is a leading digital platform covering and disseminating the news, views and allied information on evolving public policies and responses pertaining to Indian subcontinent and its neighbourhood with a particular focus on the north India region.

    Important Links

    © 2024 Northlines. All Rights Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Binod Kumar Kanaujia Named Acting Director of NIT Srinagar

    Security forces conduct search operations in J&K’s Poonch, Rajouri

    CM Omar Abdullah chairs first cabinet meeting at Civil Secretariat in...