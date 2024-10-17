CM Omar Abdullah chairs first cabinet meeting at Civil Secretariat in Srinagar

JAMMU, Oct 17: Omar Abdullah, who was sworn in as the first Chief Minister of the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir, chaired his government's inaugural cabinet meeting today.

Omar Abdullah, leader of the National Conference (NC), took his oath on Tuesday in a ceremony overseen by Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha. During the cabinet meeting, key administrative issues were discussed, and the government's immediate priorities were outlined.

The newly-formed cabinet reviewed significant governance challenges, focusing on streamlining processes, addressing public grievances, and promoting transparency within the bureaucracy. The team also evaluated the progress of ongoing development projects.

Top priorities for the new government include bolstering infrastructure, healthcare, education, and employment opportunities across Jammu and Kashmir.

This cabinet meeting marks Abdullah's return to a leadership role after years of political uncertainty in the region. Prior to the meeting, he yesterday held consultations with secretaries and key officers at the Civil Secretariat to ensure smooth coordination between the executive and bureaucracy, setting a decisive tone for his administration.