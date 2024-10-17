back to top
Search
    Jammu KashmirCM Omar Abdullah chairs first cabinet meeting at Civil Secretariat in Srinagar
    Jammu KashmirKashmirLatest News

    CM Omar Abdullah chairs first cabinet meeting at Civil Secretariat in Srinagar

    By: Northlines

    Date:

    , Oct 17: Omar Abdullah, who was sworn in as the first Chief Minister of the Union Territory of  Jammu and , chaired his government's inaugural cabinet meeting today.
    Omar Abdullah, leader of the Conference (NC), took his oath on Tuesday in a ceremony overseen by Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha. During the cabinet meeting, key administrative issues were discussed, and the government's immediate priorities were outlined.
    The newly-formed cabinet reviewed significant governance challenges, focusing on streamlining processes, addressing public grievances, and promoting transparency within the bureaucracy. The team also evaluated the progress of ongoing development projects.
    Top priorities for the new government include bolstering infrastructure, healthcare, , and employment opportunities across Jammu and Kashmir.
    This cabinet meeting marks Abdullah's return to a leadership role after years of political uncertainty in the region. Prior to the meeting, he yesterday held consultations with secretaries and key officers at the Civil Secretariat to ensure smooth coordination between the executive and bureaucracy, setting a decisive tone for his administration.

    Follow The Northlines on WhatsApp
    Previous article
    Jammu biz men seek CM’s intervention in revival of ailing MSME sector
    Next article
    Security forces conduct search operations in J&K’s Poonch, Rajouri
    Northlines
    Northlines
    The Northlines is an independent source on the Web for news, facts and figures relating to Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh and its neighbourhood.

    Share post:

    Popular

    More like this
    Related

    Binod Kumar Kanaujia Named Acting Director of NIT Srinagar

    Northlines Northlines -
    SRINAGAR, Oct 17: The Ministry of Education, Government of...

    Security forces conduct search operations in J&K’s Poonch, Rajouri

    Northlines Northlines -
    Jammu, Oct 17: Security forces have launched a massive...

    Jammu biz men seek CM’s intervention in revival of ailing MSME sector

    Northlines Northlines -
    Jammu, Oct 17: A body of industrialists on Thursday...

    Nayab Singh Saini sworn in as Haryana CM for 2nd time

    Northlines Northlines -
    CHANDIGARH, Oct 17: OBC leader Nayab Singh Saini on...

    thenorthlines.com is a leading digital platform covering and disseminating the news, views and allied information on evolving public policies and responses pertaining to Indian subcontinent and its neighbourhood with a particular focus on the north India region.

    Important Links

    © 2024 Northlines. All Rights Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Binod Kumar Kanaujia Named Acting Director of NIT Srinagar

    Security forces conduct search operations in J&K’s Poonch, Rajouri

    Jammu biz men seek CM’s intervention in revival of ailing MSME...