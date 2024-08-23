back to top
    Jammu and Kashmir LG holds meeting of Shri Amarnath Shrine board

    By: Northlines

    Date:

    SRINAGAR, Aug 23: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha chaired the 47th Board meeting of Shri Amarnathji Shrine Board (SASB) at Raj Bhawan.
    The Board, which met under the chairmanship of the Lt Governor, appreciated the Civil Administration, & Police, Army, CAPFs, Disaster Response Forces, Shri Amarnathji Shrine Board, & sanitation workers, service providers and all the stakeholders for the successful conduct of Shri Amarnath Ji Yatra.

     

    This year, more than 5.12 lakh pilgrims performed darshan at the Holy Cave of Shri Amarnath ji. This is the highest Yatra figure in the last twelve years.
    The Board discussed various interventions and proposed measures to further improve the facilities and services for the devotees.
    The Board Members shared their valuable suggestions on the agenda points put forth during the meeting. They also hailed better queue regulation and crowd management, successful implementation of Aadhaar based registration and various pilgrim-centric endeavours of the Shrine Board and other line departments and agencies during this year's yatra.
    Chief Executive Officer, Shri Amarnathji Shrine Board, gave a detailed presentation on various ongoing works and other important factors related to the annual holy pilgrimage. Additional CEO SASB, senior officers of the UT Administration and Shrine Board also attended the meeting.
    The meeting was attended by members of the Shrine Board – D.C. Raina; Kailash Mehra Sadhu, K. N. Rai; Dr Shailesh Raina and Prof Vishwamurti Shastri.

    Ease of voting for Migrants: 24 Special Polling Stations established in Jammu, Udhampur, New Delhi
    The Northlines is an independent source on the Web for news, facts and figures relating to Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh and its neighbourhood.

