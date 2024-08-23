back to top
Search
    IndiaCongress' central election committee meets to zero in on candidates for J-K...
    IndiaJammu KashmirJK Assembly Elections

    Congress’ central election committee meets to zero in on candidates for J-K polls

    By: Northlines

    Date:

    New Delhi, Aug 23: The Congress' central election committee met here on Friday and finalised a few names for contesting the upcoming assembly polls in   and .
    Sources said the committee would meet again soon as only a few names were finalised and there would be further discussions on some other possible candidates.
    Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge, former party chief Rahul Gandhi, Jammu and Kashmir Pradesh Congress Committee chief Tariq Hameed Karra, screening committee chairperson for the state Sukhjinder Randhawa and senior leaders Ambika Soni and Salman Khurshid, among others, attended the meeting.
    The meeting came a day after the Conference announced a pre-poll alliance with the Congress for the assembly elections in Jammu and Kashmir, which is going to the polls for the first time since the abrogation of Article 370 in August 2019.
    National Conference vice-president Omar Abdullah on Friday said the seat-share arrangement with the Congress had been finalised for a majority of constituencies in Jammu and Kashmir and that parleys were underway to reach a consensus over the remainder.

    The alliance was announced by National Conference president Farooq Abdullah after Leader of Opposition in the Gandhi and Kharge held discussions with the regional party's leadership on Thursday.
    Assembly polls in Jammu and Kashmir will be held in three phases — September 18, September 25 and October 1. The counting of votes will be held on October 4.

    Follow The Northlines on WhatsApp
    Previous article
    Jammu and Kashmir LG holds meeting of Shri Amarnath Shrine board
    Northlines
    Northlines
    The Northlines is an independent source on the Web for news, facts and figures relating to Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh and its neighbourhood.

    Share post:

    Popular

    More like this
    Related

    Jammu and Kashmir LG holds meeting of Shri Amarnath Shrine board

    Northlines Northlines -
    SRINAGAR, Aug 23: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha chaired the...

    Ease of voting for Migrants: 24 Special Polling Stations established in Jammu, Udhampur, New Delhi

    Northlines Northlines -
    In a major decision to facilitate voting by Kashmiri...

    SC-ST Act applicable only if there is intention to humiliate Supreme Court

    Northlines Northlines -
    New Delhi, Aug 23: An offence under the SC-ST...

    Mini-UAV Accidentally Flies Into PoJK, Indian Army Wants It Back!

    Northlines Northlines -
    SRINAGAR, Aug 23: A mini-unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) of...

    thenorthlines.com is a leading digital platform covering and disseminating the news, views and allied information on evolving public policies and responses pertaining to Indian subcontinent and its neighbourhood with a particular focus on the north India region.

    Important Links

    © 2024 Northlines. All Rights Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Jammu and Kashmir LG holds meeting of Shri Amarnath Shrine board

    Ease of voting for Migrants: 24 Special Polling Stations established in...

    SC-ST Act applicable only if there is intention to humiliate Supreme...