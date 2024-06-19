back to top
Jammu and Kashmir Encounter Claims Two Lives

SRINAGAR, June 19: Two terrorists are believed to be killed while two security personnel sustained injuries in an encounter that broke out in Jammu and 's Baramulla district on Wednesday, officials said.

The security forces launched a cordon and search operation in Watergam area of Baramulla district on Wednesday morning following information about the presence of ultras there, they said.
The officials said the search operation turned into an encounter after the terrorists opened firing on the security forces.
A senior police official said two bodies have been seen at the scene of the gunbattle but have not been retrieved so far.
He added that two security personnel — a cop and an army jawan — were injured in the exchange of firing with the terrorists.

