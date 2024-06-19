back to top
Search
IndiaAYUSH Chief Makes History With Third Extension Despite Challenges Ahead
IndiaLatest NewsLead News

AYUSH Chief Makes History With Third Extension Despite Challenges Ahead

By: Northlines

Date:

 NEW DELHI, June 19:  The Centre has extended the tenure of AYUSH Secretary Vaidya Rajesh Kotecha by one more year, till June 28, 2025, according to an official order.
  This is his third extension on the post.
The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet has approved extension in tenure of Kotecha, Secretary, Ministry of AYUSH, on contract basis for a period of one year beyond June 28, 2024, i.E. Upto June 28, 2025, said the order issued by the Personnel Ministry dated June 18.
Kotecha was appointed as the Secretary of the Ministry of AYUSH (Ayurveda, Yoga & Naturopathy, Unani, Siddha and Homeopathy) in 2017. He was given two-year extensions twice — in 2020 and then in 2022.
Kotecha's extension comes when the Centre is ready to celebrate the Day of Yoga on Friday.
The Ministry of AYUSH is the nodal ministry for the observation of the grand event.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will lead the main International Day of Yoga celebrations this year which will be held at the Sher-i- International Conference Centre (SKICC) in  Srinagar on June 21.
The Ministry of AYUSH was formed on November 9, 2014 with a vision of reviving the profound knowledge of ancient systems of medicine with focused attention towards and in Ayurveda, Yoga and Naturopathy, Unani, Siddha and Homoeopathy.
Earlier, the Department of Indian System of Medicine and Homoeopathy (ISM&H) formed in 1995 was responsible for the development of these systems.
Previous article
Jammu and Kashmir Encounter Claims Two Lives
Next article
10th Yoga Day: LG Manoj Sinha rallies massive crowd.
Northlines
Northlines
The Northlines is an independent source on the Web for news, facts and figures relating to Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh and its neighbourhood.

Share post:

Popular

More like this
Related

Mob ransacks shop in Himachal town over alleged social media cow slaughter post

Northlines Northlines -
A garment shop in the Himachal Pradesh town of...

Haryana Chief Minister Criticizes Congress Party’s Nepotism, Forecasts Further Exits of Senior Figures

Northlines Northlines -
The Chief Minister of Haryana, Nayab Singh Saini has...

Prominent Haryana Congress Leader Joins BJP Ahead of State Elections

Northlines Northlines -
Political realignments in Haryana continued on Wednesday as veteran...

Women Power: DGCA Aims to Boost Female Workforce Representation

Northlines Northlines -
Mumbai, Jun 19: Aviation safety regulator Directorate General of...

thenorthlines.com is a leading digital platform covering and disseminating the news, views and allied information on evolving public policies and responses pertaining to Indian subcontinent and its neighbourhood with a particular focus on the north India region.

Important Links

© 2024 Northlines. All Rights Reserved.

MORE STORIES

Mob ransacks shop in Himachal town over alleged social media cow...

Haryana Chief Minister Criticizes Congress Party’s Nepotism, Forecasts Further Exits of...

Prominent Haryana Congress Leader Joins BJP Ahead of State Elections