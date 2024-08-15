back to top
Search
    Jammu KashmirJ&K | Cloudburst Triggers Flash Flood In Bandipora; No Casualties Reported
    Jammu KashmirKashmirLatest News

    J&K | Cloudburst Triggers Flash Flood In Bandipora; No Casualties Reported

    By: Northlines

    Date:

    Bandipora , Aug 15 : A cloudburst in the Bandipora district of   and triggered a flash flood on Thursday morning.
    The cloudburst was reported in Arin area of North Kashmir's Bandipora. The heavy rainfall caused widespread flooding, submerging many areas. However, there were no reports of casualties.
    Following the incident, locals gathered at the site, some holding umbrellas for protection.
    The Srinagar Meteorological Centre had issued an advisory earlier, forecasting light to moderate rainfall across  Jammu and Kashmir.
    “Light to moderate Rain/thundershower at most places of J&K on August 15. Light to moderate Rain/thundershower at many places of J&K Mainly towards late night/early morning over a period of August 16-20,” it said.

    Follow The Northlines on WhatsApp
    Previous article
    Army pays tribute to Captain Deepak Singh who was killed in Doda encounter
    Next article
    NMC taskforce suggests no more than 74 hours’ work a week for medics, weekly off days
    Northlines
    Northlines
    The Northlines is an independent source on the Web for news, facts and figures relating to Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh and its neighbourhood.

    Share post:

    Popular

    More like this
    Related

    CRPF DG Anish Dayal Singh given additional charge of National Security Guard by Centre

    Northlines Northlines -
    NEW DELHI, Aug 15: CRPF Director General Anish Dayal...

    LG Sinha hoists National Flag, addresses People on 78th Independence Day

    Northlines Northlines -
    SRINAGAR, Aug 15: The Lieutenant Governor, Manoj Sinha, hosted...

    Recent events in Bangladesh remind us the value of freedom, liberty: CJI

    Northlines Northlines -
    New Delhi: Chief Justice of India D Y Chandrachud...

    NMC taskforce suggests no more than 74 hours’ work a week for medics, weekly off days

    Northlines Northlines -
    New Delhi, Aug 15 : Excessive duty hours pose...

    thenorthlines.com is a leading digital platform covering and disseminating the news, views and allied information on evolving public policies and responses pertaining to Indian subcontinent and its neighbourhood with a particular focus on the north India region.

    Important Links

    © 2024 Northlines. All Rights Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    CRPF DG Anish Dayal Singh given additional charge of National Security...

    LG Sinha hoists National Flag, addresses People on 78th Independence Day

    Recent events in Bangladesh remind us the value of freedom, liberty:...