    Army pays tribute to Captain Deepak Singh who was killed in Doda encounter

    By: Northlines

    Date:

    SRINAGAR , Aug 15: A wreath-laying ceremony was held in   on August 15 to pay tribute to Captain Deepak Singh of the Indian Army, who was martyred in an encounter with terrorists in Jammu and on Wednesday.
    In a solemn wreath-laying ceremony, Lt Gen Navin Sachdeva, GOC White Knight Corps laid a wreath to pay homage to Capt Deepak Singh who made the supreme sacrifice in the highest traditions of the Indian Army.
    Divisional Commissioner Jammu Ramesh Kumar and Additional Director General of Police (ADGP) Anand Jain, present on the occasion, also paid their respects and tribute to the killed soldier.

