    J-K assembly polls: Every vote for INDIA bloc will break chakravyuh of injustice, says Rahul

    By: Northlines

    Date:

    New Delhi, Sep 25: As and votes in the second phase of crucial assembly elections, Leader of Opposition in the Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday told the people that their every vote for the bloc will break the “chakravyuh of injustice” created by the BJP and bring J&K on the path of prosperity.

    Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge also urged the voters to think about the decade “lost in betrayal” and remember how their state was downgraded to a Union Territory.
    Asserting that Jammu and Kashmir is on the cusp of change, Kharge appealed to the voters to use the power of democracy to ensure a positive change for securing their future.
    Kharge's remarks came as voting began for the second phase of the assembly election in Jammu and Kashmir in which over 2.5 million voters are eligible to vote and decide the fate of 239 candidates, including former chief minister Omar Abdullah, in the fray for 26 seats.
    The voting began at 7 am across the 26 assembly constituencies amidst tight security arrangements.
    In a post on X, Kharge said, “Today, as the second phase of voting gets underway for 26 seats, I exhort the people of Jammu and Kashmir to come out in large numbers to exercise their democratic rights.”

