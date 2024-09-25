back to top
Search
    Jammu KashmirDelegation of diplomats in Jammu and Kashmir to witness assembly elections
    Jammu KashmirJK Assembly ElectionsLatest News

    Delegation of diplomats in Jammu and Kashmir to witness assembly elections

    By: Northlines

    Date:

    Srinagar, Sep 25: A delegation of diplomats from 16 countries, including the US, Norway and Singapore, arrived here on Wednesday to observe the ongoing assembly polls in Jammu and .

    The delegation visited a polling station in Ompora area of Budgam district soon after their arrival in the valley, officials said here.
    Deputy Commissioner, Budgam, Akshay Labroo, who is also the District Election Officer, briefed the observers on the voting process during their visit to the polling station.
    The delegation comprised diplomats from Delhi-based missions of the US, Mexico, Guyana, South Korea, Somalia, Panama, Singapore, Nigeria, Spain, South Africa, Norway, Tanzania, Rwanda, Algeria and the Philippines, people familiar with the matter said.
    Most of the embassies are represented by their Charge d'affaires and deputy chief of missions, they said.
    Others are represented by political officers at minister-counselor and counselor ranks.
    This is perhaps for the first time since the eruption of terrorism in Jammu and Kashmir that foreign observers have been allowed to witness the elections. The earlier governments stoically dismissed any suggestion of allowing observers into Jammu and Kashmir during polls.
    The Centre invited the foreign delegates with the objective of showcasing the peaceful poll process and the good voter turnout that has been witnessed since the polls earlier this year.
    National Conference (NC) vice president Omar Abdullah lashed out at the Centre's move to invite foreign delegates to observe the assembly elections in Jammu and Kashmir, saying the polls were an internal matter of .
    “I don't know why foreigners should be asked to check elections here. When foreign governments comment, then the government of India says ‘this is an internal matter for India' and now suddenly they want foreign observers to come and look at our elections,” Abdullah told reporters here.
    He said the assembly elections in J-K “are an internal matter for us”, and “we do not have their certificate”.
    “Also, this participation is not because of the government of India, it is in spite of everything that the government of India did. They have humiliated people, they have used all the machinery of the government to detain and harass people,” the former chief minister said.
    “Inspite of that, people are coming and participating in the elections. So, this is not something the government of India should be highlighting. But, anyway, that's the way they are,” he said.
    Elections in Jammu and Kashmir are being held in three phases. Voting for 24 seats in the first phase was held on September 18 while polling for 26 seats in the second phase is underway on Wednesday. The voting for 40 seats in third phase will be held on October 1 while counting of votes will be held on October 8.

    Follow The Northlines on WhatsApp
    Previous article
    J&K Assembly Polls | Over 10.22% Voter Turnout Recorded Upto 9:00 Am
    Next article
    J-K assembly polls: Every vote for INDIA bloc will break chakravyuh of injustice, says Rahul
    Northlines
    Northlines
    The Northlines is an independent source on the Web for news, facts and figures relating to Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh and its neighbourhood.

    Share post:

    Popular

    More like this
    Related

    India-China relationship is key to the future of Asia, New Delhi’s foreign minister says

    Northlines Northlines -
    New York, Sep 25: The India-China relationship is key...

    J-K assembly polls: Every vote for INDIA bloc will break chakravyuh of injustice, says Rahul

    Northlines Northlines -
    New Delhi, Sep 25: As Jammu and Kashmir votes...

    J&K Assembly Polls | Over 10.22% Voter Turnout Recorded Upto 9:00 Am

    Northlines Northlines -
    Srinagar, Sep 25: “The overall poll percentage of 10.22...

    J&K BJP chief casts vote in Nowshera, Says party will win

    Northlines Northlines -
    Jammu, Sep 25: Jammu and Kashmir BJP president Ravinder...

    thenorthlines.com is a leading digital platform covering and disseminating the news, views and allied information on evolving public policies and responses pertaining to Indian subcontinent and its neighbourhood with a particular focus on the north India region.

    Important Links

    © 2024 Northlines. All Rights Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    India-China relationship is key to the future of Asia, New Delhi’s...

    J-K assembly polls: Every vote for INDIA bloc will break chakravyuh...

    J&K Assembly Polls | Over 10.22% Voter Turnout Recorded Upto 9:00...