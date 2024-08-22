back to top
Search
    IndiaITBP gets Cadre Officer as ADG in rare appointment
    India

    ITBP gets Cadre Officer as ADG in rare appointment

    By: Northlines

    Date:

    NEW DELHI, Aug 22: Sanjeev Raina, a 1987-batch ITBP officer, has been appointed Additional Director General (ADG) in the -China LAC guarding force, only the second time when a non-IPS officer has been elevated to this post in the force.

    An order issued by the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) on Wednesday said Raina, serving as an Inspector General (IG) at the force's central sector headquartered in Bhopal, is being elevated to the ADG rank apart from another officer, IG Jaspal Singh, for the panel year 2024.

    However, Raina, 59, will serve in the new post for just over a month as he is scheduled to retire next month.

    A rank piping ceremony was held at the Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) headquarters on Lodhi Road here on Thursday in the presence of DG Rahul Rasgotra and other senior officers.

    Raina has now been posted as the ADG (western command) of the ITBP headquartered in Chandigarh, the order said. The formation looks after the deployment of the force along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in , Uttarakhand and Himachal Pradesh apart from supervising units located in , Delhi and  Jammu and .

    This is only the second time in the 1962 raised ITBP when a cadre officer has been elevated to the ADG post, the second highest rank in the force after the DG.

    The ADG post in the ITBP and other central armed police forces (CAPFs) is essentially occupied by officers who come on deputation to these organisations from the Indian Police Service (IPS).

    “This appointment also came late as the departmental promotion committee meeting was delayed. Jaspal Singh will be appointed ADG after Raina's retirement and he too will retire in a few months in December,” a senior officer said.

    Raina, who hails from Kashmir, joined the ITBP in November, 1987 and has served tenures in Ladakh, Jammu and Kashmir, and northeast, and is credited with setting up the famed counter insurgency and jungle warfare (CIJW) school of the mountain-warfare trained force in Mahidanda, Uttarakhand.

    Apart from the LAC, the ITBP having strength of about 98,000 personnel is deployed for rendering a number of internal security duties in the country including conduct of anti-Naxal operations.

     

    Follow The Northlines on WhatsApp
    Previous article
    Former ISI Chief’s close aide flees Pakistan amid probe against him for misuse of official authority
    Next article
    China opposes any country allowing Dalai Lama to visit: Foreign Ministry
    Northlines
    Northlines
    The Northlines is an independent source on the Web for news, facts and figures relating to Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh and its neighbourhood.

    Share post:

    Popular

    More like this
    Related

    Not against e-commerce firms, want them to be fair and honest: Goyal

    Northlines Northlines -
    Mumbai, Aug 22: Union Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal on...

    Members raise questions on provisions of Waqf Bill as Parl Panel holds first meeting

    Northlines Northlines -
    New Delhi, Aug 22: The Joint Committee of Parliament...

    Justification for policy easing at this state can be misleading: RBI Guv in MPC

    Northlines Northlines -
    MUMBAI, Aug 22: The current policy rate of 6.5...

    RG Kar rape-murder case: CBI to conduct polygraph test on ex-principal Sandip Ghosh, 4 other docs

    Northlines Northlines -
    New Delhi, Aug 22: A special court in Kolkata...

    thenorthlines.com is a leading digital platform covering and disseminating the news, views and allied information on evolving public policies and responses pertaining to Indian subcontinent and its neighbourhood with a particular focus on the north India region.

    Important Links

    © 2024 Northlines. All Rights Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Not against e-commerce firms, want them to be fair and honest:...

    China opposes any country allowing Dalai Lama to visit: Foreign Ministry

    Former ISI Chief’s close aide flees Pakistan amid probe against him...