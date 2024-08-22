back to top
Search
    WorldFormer ISI Chief’s close aide flees Pakistan amid probe against him for...
    World

    Former ISI Chief’s close aide flees Pakistan amid probe against him for misuse of official authority

    By: Northlines

    Date:

    LAHORE, Aug 22: A close aide of Pakistan's former ISI chief Lt General (retd.) Faiz Hameed, who has been in the Pakistan Army's custody on corruption and other changes, has fled the country to evade arrest, according to a media report.

    Mohsin Habib Warriach, who is said to have managed major deals for Gen Hameed in Pakistan and abroad, has reportedly fled to the UK, Samaa TV reported.

    Several military officers and some civilians have been taken into custody in connection with the alleged links with Hameed.

    Federal Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi didn't confirm nor deny reports about Mohsin Warriach's leaving the country.

    Gen Hameed is facing court-martial proceedings for misusing his position to extort money from a private housing society and his role in May 9 attacks on military installations and his close ties with jailed former Prime Minister Imran Khan are also being probed.

    Imran Khan feared that Gen Hameed might be used against him as an approver so that he could be tried at a military court.

    Warraich, son of former Federal Minister retired Maj Habibullah Warraich, reportedly left the country for the UK before the arrest of Hameed.

    According to the report, Mr. Warriach, a central figure in the multi-billion rupees scam at the Insurance Company Limited, has been managing major business deals for Hameed since 2014. He was the frontman of Hameed in securing business deals for the former spymaster.

    Gen Hameed led the ISI (Inter-Services Intelligence) during Khan's administration from 2019 to 2021 before taking early retirement in December 2022.

    Hameed was arrested following action in the complaint of a private property developer over alleged misuse of official authority.

    According to the report, Warriach travelled the on behalf of Hameed, acting as his de facto representative, negotiating and executing deals, often introducing himself as an arms dealer working for the Pakistan Army.

    “Warriach visited Russia on at least one occasion on behalf of Hameed to secure a major arms deal. Hameed was, in fact, going above and beyond merely confirming Warriach's role as an official representative of the Pakistan army,” it said.

    Follow The Northlines on WhatsApp
    Previous article
    Members raise questions on provisions of Waqf Bill as Parl Panel holds first meeting
    Next article
    ITBP gets Cadre Officer as ADG in rare appointment
    Northlines
    Northlines
    The Northlines is an independent source on the Web for news, facts and figures relating to Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh and its neighbourhood.

    Share post:

    Popular

    More like this
    Related

    China opposes any country allowing Dalai Lama to visit: Foreign Ministry

    Northlines Northlines -
    BEIJING, Aug 22: “China firmly opposes any country allowing...

    Japanese woman, aged 116, set to become World’s Oldest Person

    Northlines Northlines -
    TOKYO, Aug 21: A 116-year-old Japanese woman who used...

    Moscow comes under largest Ukrainian drone attack yet but destroys them all, Russian authorities say  

    Northlines Northlines -
    Moscow, Aug 21: Russian authorities said on Wednesday that...

    Ram Mandir float joins diaspora celebration of nation’s diversity at New York India Day Parade

    Northlines Northlines -
    New York, Aug 19: The Indian diaspora joyously celebrated...

    thenorthlines.com is a leading digital platform covering and disseminating the news, views and allied information on evolving public policies and responses pertaining to Indian subcontinent and its neighbourhood with a particular focus on the north India region.

    Important Links

    © 2024 Northlines. All Rights Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Not against e-commerce firms, want them to be fair and honest:...

    China opposes any country allowing Dalai Lama to visit: Foreign Ministry

    ITBP gets Cadre Officer as ADG in rare appointment