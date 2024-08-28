Is There a Connection Between Diabetes and Eating Disorders? Expert Offers Insights

Diabetes and binge eating disorders – how are they interlinked? Know from the doctor here.

Diabetes is a chronic disorder that occurs when the pancreas cannot produce enough insulin or when the body is unable to effectively use the insulin produced. Insulin helps in regulating the blood sugar levels in the body. Both type 1 diabetes and type 2 diabetes are common. However, it has been recently observed that usually diabetes – both types – are related to binge eating disorders. Eating disorders refer to unhealthy eating patterns that can in turn affect a person physically as well as mentally. In an interview with HT lifestyle, Dr. Pramod Tripathi, Founder of Freedom from Diabetes, explained the connection between diabetes and eating disorders.

Diabetes and eating disorders: What's the connection?

“The constant focus on diet and blood sugar control may lead to disordered eating habits. Conversely, pre-existing dietary disorders can make diabetes management more difficult, resulting in poor blood sugar control and increased health risks,” said Dr Pramod Tripathi.

Can Diabetes accelerate eating disorders?

“People with diabetes need to carefully manage their carbohydrate intake, monitor blood sugar levels, and follow strict medication or insulin routines. This constant focus on food and health can create stress and anxiety, potentially triggering or worsening food-related disorders. For instance, the need for strict dietary control can lead to obsessive thoughts about food and body image, contributing to disordered eating patterns like binge eating or excessive calorie restriction,” added Dr Pramod Tripathi.

Dietary abnormalities affecting diabetes management:

Eating disorders such as bulimia, anorexia, or binge-eating disorder can seriously impact diabetes management. The doctor further explained – “For example, those with anorexia may restrict their food intake so much that it leads to dangerously low blood sugar levels. On the other hand, someone with bulimia might experience erratic blood sugar levels due to cycles of overeating and purging, making it difficult to manage diabetes effectively.”