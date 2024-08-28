Start Your Morning Right: Try These 5 Easy Yoga Poses to Relieve Back Pain

From Cat Cow pose to Cobras, here is a list of five yoga asanas that can help you beat back pain in the morning.

Some mornings, we may wake up with back pain. This happens due to multiple factors – from having an unhealthy sleeping position to the mattress being the reason, or other lifestyle patterns. When we sit and work in the same place for a long time without stretching our back occasionally or moving around, back pain is inevitable. This can show up right after we wake up in the morning. Waking up with back pain in the morning can slow us down. Hence, it is important to have a workout routine targeting the back muscles to stretch them the right way and prepare for the day ahead with a fit body. Here are five easy yoga asanas that can help us beat back pain effectively.

This is one of the easiest yoga asanas that you can do to alleviate back pain. All you need to do is get on all fours on the yoga mat and then stretch the back inwards and stay for some time. And then push your head upwards and stretch the back muscles inwards and stay in that position for some time

This pose can be done right after Cat Cow pose. We need to push the body upwards with only our palms and our feet touching the mat. Also known as the Mountain pose, we need to push our glutes outwards and stretch the leg muscles and stay in that position for some time.

To do this yoga asana, we need to stand on the mat with our legs three feet apart. Then touch the palm of the right hand near to the right foot and look upwards. We should repeat the same for the other side as well.

To perform this asana, we need to lie down on the mat on our stomach, and then place our palms next to the chest and pull our upper body up to stretch the back muscles.