IRCTC ecateringpartner Zoopclocks 20 lac train meals in 2023

New Delhi: Train travel has always been associated with comfort and affordability. However, beyond its traditional charm, it has also emerged as a hub for culinary exploration in recent years. Initiatives like the IRCTC ecatering policy, with trusted partners such as Zoop, offer passengers a wide menu for IRCTC food order. According to the IRCTC Corporate Plan (FY 24-28), catering services accounted for 27% of FY 22 revenue, following internet ticketing. Online food order in train surge during peak seasons like holidays and festivals, underscoring the growing trend of train dining. With the market projected to expand at a robust 30% CAGR from FY 23 to 28, reaching INR 1,845.76 billion by FY 28, this sector presents significant growth.Zoop, the leading authorized ecatering IRCTC partner, started in 2016 to offer fresh, delicious and hygienic food on train. With its mission, Zoop has collaborated with IRCTC to enhance train travel convenience by introducing food delivery services on trains, becoming the proud IRCTC's ecatering partner. Presently, Zoop records a monthly revenue of over INR 2 crores and delivers 60k meals per month with 4 lac meals served in the last quarter alone. Operating at more than 180 train stations across India, Zoop achieved a milestone of 20 Lac Train Meals in 2023.

In 2023, Zoop introduced several innovative initiatives that significantly contributed to its growth and transformed the way people travel. These include:

Puneet Sharma, Founder of Zoop, comments, “We began before food delivery services were even available for trains. Partnering and aligning with the IRCTC ecatering, our goal has been to deliver hot, fresh and hygienic meals from FSSAI-approved restaurants directly to train seats. With 20 Lac train meals served in FY 2023, we now aim for a revenue of INR 50 Cr for FY 2024. We're expanding our operations to more train stations across India and targeting availability at 250 stations by year end.”

Additionally, Zoop facilitates round-the-clock food ordering, including pre-order, group orders and restricted dietary options like Jain and festive cuisine from over 2500 FSSAI-certified restaurants. Beyond food services, Zoop offers PNR status, platform locator, train schedule and coach position checks, streamlining passenger queries and enhancing food delivery convenience. As the Railway Ministry plans to replace pantry car services on 300 trains with AC-3 tier coaches aim to boost revenue by Rs. 1,400 crore and meal services transitioning to base kitchens, e-catering and train-side vending machines. Zoop will ensure hassle-free food ordering and delivery for train passengers, catering to their diverse preferences seamlessly.