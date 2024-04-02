HCIL reinforces safetyby introducing upgraded features

Jammu Tawi: Honda Cars India Ltd. (HCIL), a leading manufacturer of premium cars in India reinforced its commitment to safety by introducing upgraded safety features in its line-up comprising of Elevate, City, City e:HEV and Amaze. These enhancements align with the company's global vision of ensuring zero traffic collision fatalities involving Honda automobiles globally by 2050.The popular models, Honda Elevate & Honda City will now come equipped with six airbags, 3-point Emergency Locking Retractor (ELR) seatbelts and Seatbelt reminder for all 5 seats as standard offering across all grades. These models will also come with several feature additions which will enhance customer experience. The City e: HEV, already equipped with six airbags, will now also feature seatbelt reminders for all five occupants. Honda Amaze will feature enhanced safety with seatbelt reminders for all 5 occupants.Speaking on the enhanced safety package, Takuya Tsumura, President & CEO, Honda Cars India Ltd. Said, “Honda demonstrates its unwavering commitment to safety of our customers through a comprehensive suite of active and passive safety features, prioritising protection for drivers, passengers, and fellow road users alike. Aligned with our global target for ‘zero traffic collision fatalities involving Honda vehicles and approach of ‘Safety For Everyone', we are making 6 airbags as standard offering across Elevate and City. As India's road infrastructure evolves and safety awareness among customers rises, Honda remains steadfast in its commitment to exceeding safety benchmarks, and thereby delivering excellence and customer satisfaction.”