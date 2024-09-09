back to top
    J&K Govt OrdersIPS AK Mishra relieved from Jammu and Kashmir
    J&K Govt OrdersJammu KashmirLatest News

    IPS AK Mishra relieved from Jammu and Kashmir

    By: Northlines

    Date:

    , Sep 9: The Home Department of  Jammu and has relieved IPS officer Ashish Kumar Mishra from the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir to enable him take up the new assignment in New Delhi Police.

