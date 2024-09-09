IPS AK Mishra relieved from Jammu and Kashmir

Jammu, Sep 9: The Home Department of Jammu and Kashmir has relieved IPS officer Ashish Kumar Mishra from the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir to enable him take up the new assignment in New Delhi Police.
