    BJP makes new appointments in poll-bound J&K, Sat Sharma made working president
    BJP makes new appointments in poll-bound J&K, Sat Sharma made working president

    By: Northlines

    Date:

    New Delhi, Sep 9: The BJP on Monday made some new party appointments in the poll-bound  and , naming Sat Sharma as its working president of the unit.
    BJP president J P Nadda also appointed Nirmal Singh as the chairperson of the party's J-K election campaign committee, according to a notification issued by BJP national general secretary Arun Singh.
    Choudhary Sukhnandan will be new BJP vice-president for the union territory unit.
    Kavinder Gupta has been appointed as the chairperson of the state election management committee, the BJP notification said.

    SC expresses concern over missing document for autopsy in Kolkata rape-murder case
    The Northlines is an independent source on the Web for news, facts and figures relating to Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh and its neighbourhood.

    thenorthlines.com is a leading digital platform covering and disseminating the news, views and allied information on evolving public policies and responses pertaining to Indian subcontinent and its neighbourhood with a particular focus on the north India region.

