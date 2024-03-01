Invitation not accepted Bajrang refuses to appear in selection trials under WFI, moves court

New Delhi: Rejecting the Wrestling Federation of India's invitation to compete in the upcoming national trials, ace Indian wrestler Bajrang Punia has moved an urgent joint petition in the Delhi High Court, seeking a stay on the selection competition here on March 10-11.

National camp after trials: WFI

The WFI is gearing up for the senior national camp after almost 15 months, with Delhi likely to replace Patiala as the venue because of the ongoing farmers' protest. The camp will commence soon after the national trials. The ad hoc panel, which was entrusted with managing the day-to-day affairs due to the suspension of the WFI, had started the training camp for men (Rohtak) and women (Patiala) after conducting its own Nationals in Jaipur. “After we conduct these trials, the top four in each category will be invited to be part of the national camp,” WFI president Sanjay Singh said. It has been learnt that the SAI centre in Sonepat will be the venue for the men's camp and the IG Stadium here could host the women's camp.

It has been learnt from reliable sources that Bajrang, Vinesh Phogat, Sakshi Malik and her husband Satywart Kadiyan moved the court on Wednesday and the matter will be heard on Friday.

While Bajrang did not confirm filing a petition, he questioned the government's silence on

the issues concerning Indian wrestling.

The teams for the Asian Championships (April 11-16) and the continental Olympics qualifier (April 19-21) in Kyrgyzstan's capital Bishkek will be selected on the basis of the trials at Delhi's IG Stadium.

Bajrang told sources from Russia, where he is training for the last two months, that he has spent a fortune abroad but he won't compete in trials if they are conducted by the Sanjay Singh-led WFI.

“I would not spend Rs 30 lakh on my training if I were to not compete in the trials, but how is the suspended WFI conducting the trials? I don't get what the government's compulsion is (on allowing the WFI to conduct the trials)?” Bajrang said.

“I don't understand how a sports body suspended by the Indian government can issue a circular and announce the trials. Why is the government silent? We will appear in the trials only if the ad hoc panel or the government conducts it. How can a suspended body announce the trials?” he added.

WFI president Sanjay Singh had appealed to the protesting wrestlers to forget the past and appear for the trials.

The trio had led a prolonged protest at Jantar Mantar, demanding the arrest of then WFI president Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, whom they had accused of sexual harassment.

Bajrang, the Tokyo Olympics bronze winner, said that Sakshi and Vinesh will also skip the trials. “This decision to not appear in the trials is a joint decision taken by us. We are together in this,” he said.

Sources tried to reach out to Sakshi and Vinesh for confirmation but the former did not return calls and the latter could not be contacted.

Asked specifically if they have moved court against the trials, Bajrang denied the development but a source in the WFI confirmed to sources that four wrestlers have approached the Delhi High Court.

The United World Wrestling had lifted the suspension on the WFI earlier this month but the government, which had also suspended the federation for flouting rules, has not yet made such a decision.

Sakshi has already announced her retirement, while Vinesh, one of the most decorated Indian wrestlers, made a winning comeback to competitive wrestling by winning gold at the Nationals in Jaipur earlier this month.