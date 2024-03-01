PM Modi dedicates to nation Rs 8,900-crore fertiliser plant in Jharkhand’s Sindri

Ranchi, Mar 1: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday dedicated to the nation Rs 8,900-crore fertiliser plant in Jharkhand's Sindri.

The PM is on a two-day visit to Jharkhand, West Bengal and Bihar, where he is scheduled to lay the foundation and inaugurate multiple projects worth Rs 2,40,700 crore, the Prime Minister's Office said in a statement.

“On March 1, around 11 am, the prime minister will reach Sindri, Dhanbad, Jharkhand, and participate in a public programme, where he will inaugurate and lay the foundation stones of multiple development projects worth Rs 35,700 crore in Jharkhand,” the statement said.

The developmental projects are related to fertiliser, rail, power and coal sectors.

The PM dedicated to the nation the Hindustan Urvarak and Rasayan Ltd's (HURL) Sindri fertiliser plant, developed at a cost of over Rs 8,900 crore, in order to attain self-sufficiency in the urea sector.

“It will add about 12.7 LMT (lakh metric tonne) per annum of indigenous urea production in the country benefiting the farmers of the country. This is the third fertiliser plant to be revived in the country, after the revival of fertiliser plants at Gorakhpur and Ramagundam, which were also dedicated to the nation by the prime minister in December 2021 and November 2022 respectively,” the statement said.