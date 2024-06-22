back to top
JammuInter-State Drug Peddler Arrested with 5.8 Kg Ganja in Jammu
Inter-State Drug Peddler Arrested with 5.8 Kg Ganja in Jammu

Shivshankar Kumar, a resident of Rampur Shamchand in Vaishali district of Bihar, was intercepted by a police party near Railway Pulley in Narwal area of  Jammu when he was moving with the contraband, the spokesman said.
He was arrested and booked under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, he said, adding investigation of the case is going on to expose forward and backward linkages of the arrested accused.

