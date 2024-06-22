back to top
Dramatic Showdown Along LoC Ends in Victory, Terrorists Routed

By: Northlines

Date:

, June 22: Two terrorists were believed to be killed as security forces foiled an infiltration bid along the Line of Control (LoC) in the Uri sector of  Jammu and 's Baramulla district on Saturday, officials said.

Army personnel noticed suspicious movement along the LoC in the Gohallan area of north Kashmir's Uri sector, the officials said.
On being challenged, the terrorists opened fire, inviting a retaliation by the Army, the officials said.
They said there was an exchange of fire for sometime which has now stopped.
Two militants are believed to have been killed, but their bodies have not been recovered yet as the area is on the LoC, the officials said.
The Army is maintaining a tight cordon in the area and efforts are on to recover the bodies, they added.

Northlines
Northlines
The Northlines is an independent source on the Web for news, facts and figures relating to Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh and its neighbourhood.

