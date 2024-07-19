Infiltration bid foiled in Kupwara, 2 terrorists killed

Srinagar, July 18: Two unidentified militants were shot dead as security forces foiled an infiltration bid- the second in the last four days- in Kupwara district, Army said on Thursday.

Officials said an operation was launched close to the Line of Control in the Keran sector following an input of infiltration.

“As the search operation was going on, hiding terrorists opened fire triggering a gunfight. So far two terrorists have been killed and the operation is still underway,” officials said. ” Few more may be trapped in the area.”

Army's Srinagar-based Chinar Corps said that the infiltration attempt had been successfully prevented.

“An Infiltration attempt has been successfully prevented with the elimination of two terrorists today on #LoC in Keran Sector, Kupwara. Anti Infiltration Operations are continuing,” Chinar Corps posted on X.

The identity and the group affiliation of the two slain militants could not be established immediately.

This is the second gun battle in the Keran sector in the last four days. On July 14, three foreign militants were killed in the Keran sector while they were trying to infiltrate the valley. A day after, the killing of three infiltrators Army said they had input over the past few weeks that terrorists across the launch pad in the Keran sector were planning to infiltrate to “disrupt the normalcy in general and the Amarnath Yatra in particular.”