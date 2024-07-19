back to top
    Finally, PET Scan service begins in Jammu GMC

    By: Northlines

    Date:

    Tawi, July 18: In a landmark initiative, the much-awaited Positron Emission Tomography (PET) Scan services started on Thursday at State Cancer Institute, Government Medical College and Hospital, Jammu.

    As per the official handout, the Nuclear Medicine team headed by Prof.Ashutosh Gupta, Principal GMC Jammu who is himself a well-known oncologist, performed first PET scan. The other team members from Nuclear Medicine and Radiodiagnosis specialty included Dr. Rahul Sharma, Prof. Kulbhushan Gupta, Dr. RajeevGupta, Dr. Abdul Waheed, Dr. Sudheer Sharma, Sumaira, Lata and other supportive staff.

    A total of four PET scan were done on Thursday while Dr. Deepak Kumar, Medical Superintendent of State Cancer Institute supervised the procedure.

    Dr. Ashutosh stated that this has been a landmark achievement for not only for GMC Jammu, but also for the people of Jammu region who were suffering a lot due to non-availability of this vital facility which is must to treat and monitor cancer patients.

    The new PET scan machine procured a cost of Rs 13.0 Crores by J&K Medical Supply Corporation is the latest generation PET scan by Wipro GE company Discovery IQ.

    The model installed has highest NEMA sensitivity and quantitation accuracy which ultimately provides enhanced patient care, comfort and satisfaction. The PET CT will soon linked withradiation therapy machines to be installed in State Cancer Institute so that all radiation planning will be done on PET based imaging, read the handout.

    It further said that this will make radiation treatment very precise and accurate.

    “The State Cancer Institute is a very prestigious project funded by Govt. of at a cost of Rs104 Crores,” said Dr. Ashutosh adding that efforts are being undertaken to keep the user charges for PET scan and other facilities at State Cancer Institute at a very affordable level so that poor patients can utilize the facilities.

    Infiltration bid foiled in Kupwara, 2 terrorists killed
    Skills, not the degree will shape the destiny of our industries: LG Sinha
    Northlines
    Northlines
    The Northlines is an independent source on the Web for news, facts and figures relating to Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh and its neighbourhood.

