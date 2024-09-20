back to top
Search
    Jammu KashmirIndraprastha Apollo Hospitals brings innovative techniques in Plastic Surgery and Oncology to...
    Jammu KashmirKashmir

    Indraprastha Apollo Hospitals brings innovative techniques in Plastic Surgery and Oncology to Kashmir

    By: Northlines

    Date:

    Srinagar: As part of its initiative to provide advanced treatments across the country, Indraprastha Apollo Hospitals, New Delhi, organized a press conference highlighting monumental advances in plastic surgery and oncology.

    The event aimed to highlight the growing potential for reconstructive and aesthetic procedures, alongside cutting-edge cancer treatments, driven by rising awareness and incomes in .

    The conference two leading experts, Dr. Shahin Nooreyezdan, Senior Consultant of Cosmetic, Plastic, and Reconstructive Surgery, who elaborated on the ethical standards, safety protocols, and leading-edge techniques adopted by expert plastic surgeons. He emphasized how modern procedures are helping patients enhance their physical appearance, restore functionality after injuries, and improve their overall quality of life and Dr. Sameer Kaul, Senior Consultant of Surgical Oncology and Robotics, shared insights into the latest oncological treatments being offered at Indraprastha Apollo. He discussed how the integration of advanced surgical techniques with innovative oncology practices is significantly improving patient outcomes.

    Addressing the conference, Dr. Shahin Nooreyezdan, Senior Consultant of Cosmetic, Plastic and Reconstructive Surgery, at Indraprastha Apollo Hospital says “Our goal at Indraprastha Apollo Hospitals is to blend with science in plastic and cosmetic surgery. We strive not only to achieve the most aesthetically pleasing results but also to improve our patient's overall well-being. By employing the latest technologies and surgical techniques, we ensure that our patients receive the highest standard of care with minimal recovery time. Whether it's reconstructive surgery after trauma or cosmetic enhancements, our focus is on delivering results that align with each patient's individual needs and aspirations”.

    Dr. Sameer Kaul, Senior Consultant, Surgical Oncology and Robotics, Indraprastha Apollo Hospitals, elaborated on the pioneering work in cancer care. “Cancer is no longer a death call. Not to say that people don't die of it anymore. They do, but much fewer numbers now. Huge strides have been made in this direction. Prevention, screening, early diagnosis, molecular and personalised treatments, Robotic surgery, precise Radiation, Targeted and Immunotherapy have changed the paradigm. Advanced cancers certainly live better and longer now. No reason why these fruits of and innovations should not reach the needy no matter where they live. Ensuring access to top-class treatment is our mission. Govts, Corporations and Individuals must use Medical insurance for everyone.”

    Follow The Northlines on WhatsApp
    Previous article
    J&K gets highest achiever award in overall Renewable Energy Capacity among UTs
    Next article
    Saint-Gobain Gyproc India backs Gowhar Bilal to champion the 2024 World Skills Competition
    Northlines
    Northlines
    The Northlines is an independent source on the Web for news, facts and figures relating to Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh and its neighbourhood.

    Share post:

    Popular

    More like this
    Related

    Max Fashion launches its latest ‘New New You’ Campaign

    Northlines Northlines -
    Jammu Tawi: Dubai-Based Landmark Group’s most loved fashion brand...

    Saint-Gobain Gyproc India backs Gowhar Bilal to champion the 2024 World Skills Competition

    Northlines Northlines -
    Jammu Tawi: Skilling the youth of India remains at the...

    J&K gets highest achiever award in overall Renewable Energy Capacity among UTs

    Northlines Northlines -
    SRINAGAR, Sept 20: The Union Ministry for New and...

    IRGMA welcomes CDSCO’s new guidelines, urges effective implementation

    Northlines Northlines -
    Jammu Tawi:The Indian Rubber Gloves Manufacturers Association (IRGMA) has...

    thenorthlines.com is a leading digital platform covering and disseminating the news, views and allied information on evolving public policies and responses pertaining to Indian subcontinent and its neighbourhood with a particular focus on the north India region.

    Important Links

    © 2024 Northlines. All Rights Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Max Fashion launches its latest ‘New New You’ Campaign

    Saint-Gobain Gyproc India backs Gowhar Bilal to champion the 2024 World...

    J&K gets highest achiever award in overall Renewable Energy Capacity among...