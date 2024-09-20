Saint-Gobain Gyproc India backs Gowhar Bilal to champion the 2024 World Skills Competition

Jammu Tawi: Skilling the youth of India remains at the forefront of Gyproc India's mission, as part of its ongoing commitment to shaping the future of the construction industry. As part of its dedication to the Skill India initiative, Gyproc India is thrilled to sponsor Gowhar Bilal, a talented young professional from Baramulla, Kashmir, who will proudly represent India at the 2024 World Skills Competition in Lyon, France. As part of the Skill India initiative, Saint-Gobain Gyproc India is dedicated to transform the landscape of skill development in the construction sector. Partnering with government bodies and industry leaders, Gyproc India is pioneering efforts to nurture talent and create opportunities for a brighter future.Reflecting on his experience, Gowhar expresses, “Gyproc has not only equipped me with technical skills but has also given me the confidence to pursue my dreams. I am determined to bring modern construction techniques to my community in Jammu & Kashmir and to inspire others to follow their passions.”

Sudeep Kolte, Managing Director – Gyproc Business, expressed his enthusiasm for this initiative, stating, “We are incredibly proud to support Gowhar Bilal as he embarks on this remarkable journey. His dedication and passion exemplify the values we hold dear at Gyproc India. This sponsorship not only highlights our commitment to developing world-class talent but also demonstrates our belief in the power of local talent to drive global standards. Gowhar's journey is an inspiring testament to what can be achieved when talent is nurtured with the right resources and support, and we are thrilled to stand behind him as he represents India on the world stage.”